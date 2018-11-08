Ryanair, German Cabin Crew Union Agree Deal

November 8, 2018

Ryanair and the Ver.di union representing the airline’s Germany-based cabin crew have signed a framework agreement on pay and conditions.

The Irish airline said the Collective Labour Agreement confirms the application of German labour law and delivers pay increases and other benefits for cabin crew over the next two years.

The framework deal now goes to a ballot of Ver.di members, with the result known on November 13.

Ver.di said it considers the agreement as a step towards better working conditions and remuneration, with base transfers, redundancy payments and reemployment entitlements now able to be agreed.

The union, however, sees as problematic Ryanair’s refusal to establish a works council and called on the German government to introduce regulations for the civil aviation industry.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said the airline is “pleased to sign this CLA agreement with Ver.di, which will lead to pay improvements and other benefits for our German based cabin crew,” subject to the approval vote.

In addition to the Ver.di agreement, Ryanair has also signed new recognition agreements with the RACU cabin crew union in Greece and UNIONEN in Sweden. The Dublin-based airline said it will now work with those unions on Collective Labour Agreements to cover cabin crew in Greece and Sweden.