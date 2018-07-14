Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing, 33 Hurt

July 14, 2018

Over 30 passengers were taken to hospital after their Ryanair flight to Croatia lost cabin pressure and had to make an emergency descent and landing.

Ryanair flight FR7312, a Boeing 737 with 189 on board, was flying from Dublin to Zadar when the incident happened just over an hour into the flight. The pilots deployed cabin oxygen masks and made a controlled descent.

The aircraft dropped almost 30,000 feet in a seven minute period, with many passengers suffering bleeding ears during the emergency.

The plane diverted to Frankfurt-Hahn airport and landed normally, Ryanair said. 33 people were reported to have been admitted to hospital, but most were able to leave after treatment.

Many of the passengers had to spend the night in the airport terminal due to a shortage of hotel rooms in the area.

Ryanair said another aircraft was due to pick the remaining passengers up on Saturday and take them to Croatia, but some opted not to complete the journey and returned to Dublin.