Ryanair Delays New Cabin Bag Policy

October 24, 2017

Ryanair has delayed the introduction of a new cabin bag policy “to allow customers more time to adjust to the changes.”

The Irish low cost carrier announced the changes last month in a move to reduce the number of carry-on bags in the cabin. The airline has been allowing two bags free of charge, but that has increased boarding times as passengers and cabin crew struggle to accommodate the luggage. Ryanair said at the time the change would cost it EUR€50 million (USD$58.7 million) a year in lost revenue.

The new one bag policy was due to start on November 1, but has now been put back to January 15.

As part of the changes Ryanair has already reduced its check-in bag fee to €25 from €35, and increased the allowance from 15kg to 20kg (33-44 pounds).

“We have already introduced the first phase of the new bag policy which offers our customers lower bag fees for a 33 percent increase in their check-in bag allowance. This will lead to fewer customers with two carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays,” Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said.

From January 15, passengers will be permitted one free bag in the aircraft cabin, with premium customers allowed two.