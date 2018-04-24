Ryanair Converts 25 737 Options In $3 Billion Deal

Ryanair has converted options on 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 high capacity aircraft, in a deal worth USD$3 billion at current list prices.

The Irish low cost carrier already had an order for 100 MAX 8s from late 2014, and added 10 more at the Paris Air Show in 2017, bringing its current order total of the type to 135. It still has options on a further 75 MAX 8s.

“We are pleased to announce the exercise of 25 Boeing 737 ‘Gamechanger’ options, bringing our firm order to 135 737 MAX 8s,” the airline’s CFO Neil Sorahan said.

“The Gamechanger has eight more seats than our current 189-seat Boeing 737-800NG and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets which reduce fuel consumption and noise emissions,” he added.

Ryanair is the launch customer for the MAX 8, and is Boeing’s largest 737-800 customer. Ryanair took delivery of its 500th 737-800 last month and has ordered over 650 Boeing planes.