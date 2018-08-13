Ryanair Cabin Crew Union To Start Pay Talks

Verdi, the union representing Ryanair cabin crew based in Germany, said it will meet the Irish airline in Dublin on Wednesday to seek a “substantial increase in pay.”

The union, which represents about 1,000 cabin crew, also wants Ryanair to recognise German law and pay social security benefits.

Verdi Federal Council Member Christine Behle said income “must finally become viable and predictable. Seasonal fluctuations and a lack of guaranteed flight hours mean that some full-time employees only receive around EUR€1,000 (USD$1,155) gross per month. That is completely unacceptable. We are watching Ryanair very closely.”

Behle said the collective agreements must apply to all Ryanair cabin crew in Germany, including those who work for temporary employment agencies, and are on even worse terms, she said.

The union estimates that around 50 percent of Germany-based cabin crew are employed through employment agencies on temporary contracts.

Together with unions in more than thirteen countries, Verdi said it is seeking sustainable reform of working conditions for all cabin employees, and recognition of national employment laws.

Ryanair cancelled 250 German flights on Friday as pilots represented by the Vereinigung Cockpit union walked out in support of improvements in pay and working conditions. The 24-hour strike was echoed by Ryanair pilots in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden, causing the cancellation of 400 flights. About 50,000 passengers were affected by the cancellations.