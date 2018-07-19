Ryanair Agrees Union Recognition Deal In Germany

July 19, 2018

Ryanair has reached a recognition agreement with the Ver.di union for the airline’s directly employed cabin crew in Germany.

The low cost airline, which up until December 2017 was vehemently opposed to recognition, said the agreement followed “extensive negotiations” with the union.

“Ryanair looks forward to working with Ver.di and its Ryanair cabin crew company council to conclude an early CLA (collective labour agreement) for Ryanair’s directly employed cabin crew based in Germany,” a company statement said.

The agreement follows the Dublin-based airline’s cabin crew recognition deals with the ANPAC/ANPAV unions in Italy, and the UNITE union in the UK.

“We are pleased to sign this cabin crew recognition agreement with Ver.di in Germany,” Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson said. “This is a further sign of the progress Ryanair is making with trade unions since our December 2017 decision to recognise unions, with over 60 percent of our cabin crew now covered by recognition agreements.”

Ryanair said it hoped to announce further agreements over the coming weeks, “in those countries where unions have approached these negotiations in a practical and positive manner.”