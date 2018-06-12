Ryanair Agrees Second Cabin Crew Recognition Deal

June 12, 2018

Ryanair has signed a recognition agreement with the union representing UK cabin crew, its second in a week.

The agreement with the Unite union covers cabin crew directly employed by the airline in the UK. It follows an agreement reached last week with the ANPAC and ANPAV unions to represent its Italy-based crew.

Ryanair said the UK market accounts for around 25 percent of its fleet of Boeing 737s.

“We hope to announce further agreements over the coming weeks, in those countries where unions have approached these negotiations in a practical and positive manner,” the airline said.

It did caution, however, that it was “making less progress in some smaller countries where minor issues (such as days off for union officials) are unnecessarily delaying agreements.”

Unite’s general secretary Len McCluskey said it was a historic agreement and a significant step by the airline.

“For the first time ever Ryanair’s UK cabin crew will have a recognised union in their corner to deal with workplace issues and collectively bargain on pay.

“Over the coming days and weeks Unite will be seeking similar agreements with the employment agencies which indirectly employ the remainder of Ryanair’s UK cabin crew.”