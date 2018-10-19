Ryanair Adds Agreements With More Pilots

October 19, 2018

Ryanair said it had signed agreements this week with three unions representing UK, Portugal and Italy-based pilots on seniority and base transfers.

The agreements with BALPA in the UK, ANPAC in Italy and SPAC in Portugal cover all Ryanair directly employed pilots in those countries, the low cost airline said.

The UK union, however, responded to the airline’s statement saying “BALPA has not reached agreement with Ryanair on seniority and base transfers. We have a joint proposal that will go to consultation with members, until the members vote there is no agreement.”

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton added “They should calm down until we’ve put the proposal to the members to vote which we will do over the next few weeks.”

Ryanair said negotiations with the SPAC union on a full collective labour agreement under Portuguese Law will start before the end of October.

The Irish airline also expects to sign a recognition agreement “shortly” with the SEPLA union for its Spain-based pilots.

Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said the three agreements plus Spain “demonstrate the considerable progress we’re making in concluding union agreements with our people in our major EU markets.”

He also said that recent airline failures and base closures by some airlines in response to higher oil prices and lower fares, “have given a significant stimulus to these union negotiations over recent weeks.”

Wilson expects that the pilot agreements will encourage cabin crew unions in Spain and Portugal to conclude cabin crew agreements in those countries.