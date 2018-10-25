Ryanair Adds Agreements With Belgian Unions

October 25, 2018

Ryanair and two Belgian unions, representing pilots and cabin crew, have signed collective agreements.

The labour agreements with the CNE-CSC and LBC-NVK unions cover all of the airline’s directly employed cabin crew and pilots in Belgium.

The Irish airline also said that as part of the agreement the two employee groups will be covered by Belgian labour law by the end of January 2019.

Ryanair has been pushing to sign agreements with its Europe-based crews since it made a surprise announcement in December that it would recognise cabin crew and pilot unions.

Today’s announcement follows a recognition agreement with the Spanish pilot union SEPLA, SPAC in Portugal, BALPA in the UK and ANPAC in Italy, covering all of Ryanair’s directly employed pilots in those countries.