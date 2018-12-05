Royal Air Maroc To Join Oneworld

Royal Air Maroc will join the oneworld airline alliance, becoming its 14th member and the first in Africa.

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is set to become part of oneworld in mid-2020, after the alliance’s governing board met in New York for their year-end meeting.

RAM is Morocco’s national carrier and largest airline, flying 7.3 million passengers on a fleet of 55 aircraft. The Casablanca-based airline flies to 94 destinations and 49 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America.

Qantas CEO and oneworld chairman Alan Joyce welcomed the airline to oneworld, saying “Africa is the last major region where oneworld does not have a full member airline, and it has one of the fastest predicted air travel growth rates over the next few decades. Royal Air Maroc will deliver greater value for more customers worldwide as we expand our alliance network to a new region.”

RAM’s chief executive Abdelhamid Addou said RAM is excited to become oneworld’s wings of Africa. “We look forward to completing our flight on board speedily and smoothly so that we can offer the services and benefits of the world’s best airline alliance to our customers and across our own network as soon as possible.

“This undoubtedly represents one of the most significant landmarks in our airline’s 60-year history and on our journey to establish Royal Air Maroc as the leading airline of Africa.”