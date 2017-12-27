Royal Air Maroc Adds Boeing 787 Orders

Boeing and Royal Air Maroc announced firm orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners in deals worth USD$1.1 billion at list prices.

Two of the 787s were ordered in December 2016, but weren’t announced until today, the other two are new orders.

The four 787-9s will add to Royal Air Maroc’s existing fleet of five 787-8s, and will be used to expand the carrier’s international routes.

The Casablanca-based airline operates a domestic network throughout Morocco and serves more than 80 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North and South America.