Rome's Ciampino Airport Reopens After Fire

February 20, 2019

Rome’s Ciampino airport has received approval by safety authorities to reopen after a small fire on Tuesday morning caused the closure of the terminal.

ADR, which operates the airport, said the last six flights scheduled for Wednesday due to be diverted to Rome’s larger Fiumucino airport, had reverted back to Ciampino to allow normal operations to resume on Thursday morning.

The six flights are all operated by Ryanair, who, along with low cost operator Wizz Air are the two main airline customers at Ciampino.

The terminal was allowed to reopen after normal air quality in the building was confirmed by a safety inspection.

The fire on Tuesday morning involved “bags and cartons in a warehouse managed by an external company,” ADP said, and was put out “in under one minute.”

ADP said it had filed an arson complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s office about the fire.