Rolls-Royce To Inspect More Trent 1000 Engines

June 11, 2018

Rolls-Royce is extending the inspections of its Trent 1000 engines after durability problems were found on a different series of the Boeing 787 engine.

Current airworthiness directives for engine inspections apply to Trent 1000 Package C power plants, but Rolls said a similar compressor durability issue has now been identified on some older Package B engines.

Rolls said it will carry out one-off inspections of the Trent 1000 Package B fleet “to further inform our understanding.”

Introduced in 2012, there are 166 Package B engines currently in service.

In a statement Rolls said it anticipated that the inspections would have a limited impact on customer operations, and that engines will be inspected on-wing using existing techniques.

“We are committed to eliminating this Intermediate Pressure Compressor durability issue from the Trent 1000 fleet, and we have already successfully run a redesigned Package C IPC in a development engine” Rolls-Royce said.

“As a precautionary measure we have also launched a redesign of the relevant part in the Package B engine as well as in the Trent 1000 TEN engine.”

A European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) airworthiness directive is expected on the issue within a few days.