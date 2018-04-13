Rolls-Royce To Increase Inspections On Some 787 Engines

Rolls-Royce said it needs to increase inspections on the Trent 1000 engine that powers some Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Rolls said the problem affects the Trent 1000 Package C compressor, with the increased inspection frequency driven by its “further understanding of the durability” of the engine. There are 380 Package C engines currently in service it said.

The company said the increased inspections don’t apply to its Trent 1000 Package B engines or Trent 1000 TEN engines, but expects additional disruption for airlines operating the affected Package C engines.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said “We sincerely regret the disruption this will cause to our customers… We will be working closely with Boeing and affected airlines to minimise disruption wherever possible.”

Boeing said an existing European Aviation Safety Agency Airworthiness Directive for the Package C engine requires inspections of an intermediate pressure compressor blade at certain flight cycles. If a durability issue is found, the blade has to be replaced.

The required maintenance of some Trent 1000s has led to a shortage of the engine type while the affected parts are replaced and returned to service.