Qatar Airways Signs Agreement For Five 777 Freighters

April 10, 2018

Qatar Airways has signed a letter of intent to purchase five Boeing 777 Freighters, worth USD$1.7 billion at list prices when confirmed.

“The addition of five 777 Freighters is a significant moment for our cargo division,” Qatar group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said. “This transaction will be a reinforcement of our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards.”

Qatar air operates a fleet of eight Airbus A330-200F, two Boeing 747-8F and 13 Boeing 777F freighters to 60 cargo destinations worldwide.