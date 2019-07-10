Qatar Airways Signs 777 Freighter Deal

July 10, 2019

Qatar Airways has firmed up an order for Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at USD$1.76 billion at current list prices.

The order, first announced as a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Air Show in June, will add five 777Fs to the Middle East carrier's existing fleet of 16 777 freighters.

The firm order was signed at the White House in front of the US President and the Emir of Qatar.

Qatar Airways' cargo operations serve over 60 global destinations from its Doha base. It operates a fleet of 23 freighters, including the 16 777Fs.