PrivatAir Files For Insolvency

December 6, 2018

Swiss charter airline PrivatAir and its German subsidiary have ceased operations and started insolvency proceedings.

The airline said a number of events had impacted on its business forecast and viability, forcing the companies to file for insolvency.

Headquartered at Geneva Airport, PrivatAir operated business jets on a charter basis and flew scheduled services on behalf of major airlines such as Lufthansa’s Frankfurt-Puna route which was suspended earlier this year.

The airline employed 226 staff in Switzerland, Germany and Portugal. It also had 65 crew based in the Middle East for its Jeddah – Riyadh shuttle, operated on behalf of Saudi Arabian Airlines. Three Airbus A319CJs were operated by the Swiss company and two Boeing business jets by the German unit.

A company statement said the airline would be remembered as “a truly unique company built by amazing people who showed extreme dedication to their work and unmatched service levels, and proved many times that the impossible in aviation could be made possible.”