Priceline Group Becomes Booking Holdings

February 21, 2018

Online travel company Priceline Group has changed its name to Booking Holdings, to better reflect its largest brand Booking.com.

The group operates websites under the Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.

“Over the last two decades, our business has expanded from just priceline.com, operating solely in the United States, into six primary brands with headquarters around the globe,” Booking Holdings’ chief executive Glenn Fogel said.

“Today, our largest brand is Booking.com, which has more than 1.5 million properties, averages over one million bookings per day and produces a significant majority of Booking Holdings’ gross bookings and operating profit.

“Making this change to more accurately align our company name [will] better reflect the truly global operation that we have become today.”

Booking Holdings operates in over 220 countries and territories and does business in over 40 languages.