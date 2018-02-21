Pratt & Whitney Rolls Out A320neo Engine Fix

February 21, 2018

Pratt & Whitney believes it has found a solution to the latest in a series of problems it has suffered on its geared turbofan engines on the Airbus A320neo.

Pratt said it is installing a previous version of the knife-edge seal on the high-pressure compressor to get the production line moving again.

Greg Hayes, chief executive of P&W’s parent United Technologies said the company felt good about its delivery commitments to Airbus and customer airlines. “We know what the issue is, we’ve addressed it and we’re back in production.”

Engine deliveries to Airbus are expected to resume next month.

Airbus has suspended delivery of P&W powered A320neos over in-service issues with the geared turbofan engines.

Pratt & Whitney is one of two engine suppliers on the Airbus A320neo family of aircraft. General Electric and Safran JV CFM International is the other producer. CFM engines are not affected by the compressor issues.