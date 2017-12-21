Pegasus Converts 25-Plane A321neo Order

Turkish low cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has placed an order for 25 Airbus A321neos in a deal worth USD$3.18 billion at list prices.

The order is a conversion of options entered into as part of a 100-plane deal the airline agreed in 2012. At the time, the order was the largest ever placed by a Turkish airline.

“We received the first aircraft of this order in Q3 2016 and now we have an agreement to convert 25 options into firm orders,” Pegasus Airlines’ General Manager Mehmet Nane said. “We will continue to grow our fleet one step at a time.”

The new order is for the Cabin Flex configuration, which makes better use of cabin space and offers greater underfloor fuel capacity allowing a 4,000 nautical mile transatlantic range.