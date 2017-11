Okay Airways Firms Up Boeing 787 Order

November 23, 2017

China’s Okay Airways has firmed up an order with Boeing for five 787-9s, valued at USD$1.4 billion based on list prices.

The order was first announced as a memorandum of understanding at the Paris Air Show in June.

The delivery schedule for the Dreamliner order was not released.

Okay Airways, which started flying in 2005, is China’s first privately owned airline. The Beijing-based carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, with 15 737 MAXs currently on order.