NTSB To Investigate Delta Engine Failure

September 6, 2018

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an engine failure on a Delta Air Lines flight shortly after take off from Atlanta.

The Boeing 757-200 suffered an uncontained engine failure on a flight to Orlando on September 5, the NTSB said on its Twitter feed.

The pilots of flight DL1418 shut down the damaged engine and returned to Atlanta, where it landed safely with no injuries to passengers or crew.

The Delta 757 is powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.