Norwegian To Switch To Miami And San Francisco

November 28, 2018

Low cost Norwegian Air continues to ramp up competition on routes between the UK and US with the addition of London to Miami and San Francisco services for summer 2019.

A day after Norwegian announced flights to Rio de Janeiro from London Gatwick in competition with British Airways, the low cost carrier has upped the ante on flights to the United States.

From March 31, Norwegian will increase frequencies and switch flights to Miami and San Francisco from Fort Lauderdale and Oakland airports.

Miami will get a daily service from London Gatwick, up from the current four times weekly schedule at Fort Lauderdale. The switch to San Francisco from Oakland comes with an increase of frequency to five flights per week.

The airport switch is due to customer demand and increased cargo capabilities MIA and SFO airports offer the airline’s cargo operation, Norwegian said.

Norwegian is increasing its flights from London Gatwick to New York JFK to three daily flights, in addition to nonstop services to Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Seattle and Tampa for next year.

The changes, including the new Rio flight, will take Norwegian’s summer 2019 network to 13 long-haul routes from the UK.