Norwegian Starts Selling Argentina Domestic Flights

September 5, 2018

Norwegian Air’s rapid expansion continues with the launch of ticket sales for its new domestic flights in Argentina.

Norwegian announced flights on six routes from Buenos Aires, with two, to Córdoba and Mendoza, starting on October 16. Iguazú, Bariloche, Neuquén and Salta flights will be added from Buenos Aires later, the airline said.

“The imminent start of our operations confirms the long-term interest and commitment we have in Argentina,” Norwegian’s chief executive Bjørn Kjos said. “Our flights will help improve connectivity in the country, encourage local tourism and attract more tourists from abroad.”

Norwegian Air Argentina CEO Ole Christian Melhus said “Argentina has enormous potential for the development of aviation and to achieve a more integrated economy. Norwegian’s plans for the country aim to contribute to this.”

By the end of its first year of operations, Norwegian Air Argentina plans to operate up to 15 aircraft on 246 weekly flights, carrying 2.2 million passengers.

The airline received its Air Services Operator Certificate in January. The Argentinian government has authorised Norwegian to operate 152 air routes, 72 domestic and 80 international.

The new domestic services will be operated by Boeing 737-800s.