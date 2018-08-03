Norwegian Seeks Pilots To Expand Its Dublin Base

Norwegian Air is looking to recruit 40 pilots for its Dublin base to support its transatlantic expansion plans.

The low cost airline said the additional Boeing 737 pilots it is looking for will virtually double the size of the Ireland base.

Norwegian operates European flights from Dublin to Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. It also recently announced plans to expand its summer 2019 schedule to 40 weekly departures to trans-Atlantic destinations from March next year. The additional flights signal an increase of 37 percent in its schedule from Ireland to the US and Canada.

In a possible dig at Dublin-based Ryanair, Norwegian said it looks forward “to welcoming qualified pilots who want to work for an airline that recognises the vital contribution that they make to our business during this continued phase of expansion in Ireland.”

Ryanair is currently in the midst of industrial strife with a number of its European pilot groups, with another 24-hour strike at several of its bases planned for August 10.

Ryanair operates an all-737 fleet and is seen as a fertile recruiting ground for the Scandinavian carrier’s expanding Dublin operation.