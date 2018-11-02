Norwegian Air To Sell Five Airbus A320neos

November 2, 2018

Norwegian Air Shuttle has agreed to sell five Airbus A320neo aircraft to pay down some of its debt.

The A320s are currently leased out by the airline’s Arctic Aviation Assets unit, and not operated by Norwegian.

The aircraft will be handed over during the fourth quarter of 2018, the airline said.

The asset sale is expected to increase Norwegian's liquidity by USD$62 million after repayment of outstanding debt.

Low cost carrier Norwegian has expanded aggressively over the last few years and has outstanding orders for 65 A320neos and 30 A321neos, according to the Airbus orders website.