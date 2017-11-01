Norwegian Air, Scandinavian Pilots Agree Deal

November 1, 2017

Norwegian Air Shuttle and its Scandinavian pilot unions have agreed a new three-year collective agreement.

Norwegian said the agreement will provide its Norwegian, Swedish and Danish pilots “continued competitive conditions” and good career opportunities. The terms of the deal have not been released.

“We are very pleased that we have agreed on the framework for a new collective agreement that provides Norwegian predictability when the Group is expanding strongly,” Norwegian Pilot Services chief executive Lars Rønnov said.

The agreement affects around 1,000 pilots, a third of the airline’s total. Final details, when agreed, will go to union members for ratification.