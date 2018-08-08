Norwegian Air Approved For Brazilian Flights

August 8, 2018

Brazilian civil aviation agency ANAC has approved Norwegian Air to operate flights into Brazil as the Scandinavian airline looks to extend its long haul operations.

ANAC said Norwegian applied last month to operate direct flights between Brazil and Europe. The routes the low cost carrier will operate will be announced soon, but it’s known the airline is keen to launch flights between London and Brazil.

Norwegian will be able to start flying after the agency issues an operating license, ANAC said.

ANAC has also approved Avianca low cost subsidiary Avian to operate to Brazil. Avian wants to start flying into Brazil from September with non-scheduled flights until approval for scheduled operations is granted.