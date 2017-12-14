Norwegian Air Adds US Routes, London Slots

December 14, 2017

Norwegian Air continues it rapid expansion, announcing new US routes and acquiring more landing slots at London’s Gatwick Airport from summer 2018.

The airline will add four new routes from the United States to Europe, with two each from New York JFK and Los Angeles LAX. Madrid will be served from both JFK and Los Angeles, with Amsterdam flights from NYC, and Milan from Los Angeles rounding out the new offering.

New York to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will launch on May 7, 2018, operating four times per week, and flights to Madrid-Barajas Airport will start on July 18, with three flights per week.

Flights from Los Angeles to Milan Malpensa Airport will launch on June 18, 2018, and to Madrid on July 16, both with a four-a-week frequency.

“2017 has been a year of exponential growth for Norwegian in the United States. Next year, we will continue our vigorous expansion and we plan to make three of Europe’s most exciting cities so much more affordable and easier to reach,” Norwegian’s chief executive Bjørn Kjos said.

Norwegian also announced the acquisition of 28 weekly slots at London’s Gatwick Airport from summer 2018. The slots were purchased from Lithuanian carrier Small Planet Airlines.

Norwegian Air UK received its UK air operator's certificate in 2015 and currently has 10 aircraft based at Gatwick. The additional slots will allow the airline to continue its growth at the London airport, including new routes to the US, the airline said.