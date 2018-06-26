Norway To Sell Remaining SAS Shares

June 26, 2018

Norway has announced it will sell its remaining shares in flag carrier SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

The Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday launched the sale of its remaining 37.8 million shares, representing 9.88 percent of the airline.

The Norway originally held a 14.3 percent stake in the flag carrier of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, but has already sold down part of its holding.

“The transaction confirms previous communication by the Government stating that the Norwegian state is not a long-term owner of SAS. The Parliament has renewed the authorisation to sell shares several times, most recently in the 2018 national budget,” the Ministry said in a statement.