Nordic Aviation Firms Up Embraer E190 Order

December 4, 2018

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has ordered three Embraer E190s, in a deal worth USD$156 million based on list prices.

The purchase order firms up a letter of intent NAC signed at the Farnborough Air Show in July.

The new order will join the 155 Embraer E-Jets the lessor currently owns.