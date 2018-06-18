Nippon Cargo Suspends Flights Over Maintenance Issue

June 18, 2018

Japan’s Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) has suspended all flights due to an “inappropriate” maintenance record on a Boeing 747F freighter.

The incident, which happened in early April this year, concerns a lubrication issue on a freighter at Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

“In an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our operation, we decided to temporarily ground all aircraft until all maintenance records have been confirmed appropriate,” the airline said in a statement.

Nippon Cargo said it would need about a week to confirm aircraft safety.

NCA operates a fleet of eight Boeing 747-8Fs and three Boeing 747-400Fs. The airline said it will check all of its aircraft’s maintenance records for discrepancies.