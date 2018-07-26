New Mexico City Airport Tenders Suspended

July 26, 2018

The group responsible for building and operating Mexico City’s new airport has suspended indefinitely the bidding process for four international tenders.

The Grupo Aeroportuario de México City (GACM) said the bids suspended include a fuel distribution network and runway track lighting systems.

The suspension comes after the election of a new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has publicly opposed the construction of the airport.

GACM said the suspension doesn’t affect the contractual commitments already made, and that construction of the new airport is continuing.