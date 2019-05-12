Myanmar Plane Lands With Nose Gear Up

May 12, 2019

A Myanmar National Airlines aircraft landed safely in Mandalay after the nose landing gear failed to deploy.

The Embraer E190 was completing a flight from Yangon on Sunday when the pilots were unable to confirm the front landing gear had deployed correctly.

The aircraft circled the airport twice to allow air traffic controllers to confirm the failure and attempt an emergency landing.

The captain landed the aircraft using only the main landing gear, causing the front of the plane to scrape along the runway for a number of seconds.

All 89 passengers and crew got out safely down emergency chutes. No injuries were reported.