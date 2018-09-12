Mexico’s GAP Wins Jamaica Airport Concession

September 12, 2018

Mexican airport operator GAP has been selected as preferred bidder to update and operate Jamaica’s Kingston Airport.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico said it had been chosen as “provisional Preferred Bidder” in a competitive process to modernise and expand the airport via a 25-year concession agreement.

GAP said that some of the terms of the concession agreement are yet to be defined with the Jamaican government.

Kingston’s Norman Manley Airport handled 1.6 million passengers in 2017, 27 percent of Jamaica’s total. The island’s larger airport, Montego Bay, also operated by GAP, was responsible for the other 73 percent of passenger numbers.

About 70 percent of passenger traffic comes from the US and Canada, with JetBlue Airways the largest airline at the airport. The main routes served from Kingston are New York, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Toronto, Atlanta and London.