Mexican Plane Crashes, No Fatalities Reported

July 31, 2018

An Aeroméxico plane crashed just after taking off from Durango airport on Tuesday, with no fatalities reported from the 101 people onboard.

The aircraft, an Embraer E190 operating as flight AM2431, crashed in heavy rain shortly after take off from Durango at about 15:47 (3.47pm) local time.

A statement from the airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte said 97 passengers and four crew were on board, with many suffering light injuries and 37 people treated in hospital. There were no fatalities the airport said.

Flight AM2431 was on a domestic flight from Durango to Mexico City when the crash happened. Durango airport closed after the incident but reopened a few hours later.

Aeroméxico said there were 88 adult passengers, nine minors, two infants, two pilots and two flight attendants on board the nearly full E190, and confirmed that it had no information of human losses.

Grupo Aeroméxico’s Andrés Conesa said: “Our heart is with those affected and their families. We are deeply saddened and moved by this incident, and we would like to reiterate, first of all, that the Grupo Aeroméxico family extends its support, thoughts and prayers to those affected and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist them.”

The Embraer E190 was 10 years old and had been flying with Aeroméxico since 2014. Prior to that, the aircraft was operated by US airline Republic Airways.

Embraer said it is supporting the investigating authorities and had sent a team of technicians to the scene of the accident.