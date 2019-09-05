Mesa Air Signs Mitsubishi MOU for 100 SpaceJets

Mesa Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Aircraft to discuss the purchase of up to 100 SpaceJet M100 aircraft.

The announcement between the emerging Japanese commercial aircraft builder and the US regional airline was made at the Regional Airline Association’s annual meet up in Nashville.

The memorandum “targets” 50 firm orders and purchase rights for an additional 50, Mitsubishi said in a statement from the convention. If the orders are firmed up, deliveries will begin in 2024.

The SpaceJet range of regional jets consists of two aircraft sizes, the M90 which seats up to 92 in a single class layout, and the M100 with up to 88 seats.

The M100 is designed principally for US markets to meet airline scope clauses. A scope clause is a contractual agreement between airlines and pilot unions limiting the size of aircraft that can be flown by regional affiliates.

Mesa Air Group chief executive Jonathan Ornstein said US mainline carriers are looking for an aircraft that will provide a consistent passenger experience from regional to long-haul fleets.

“With its large cabin, comfort, new technology and low operating costs, the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 can deliver this premium experience within US scope clause.”

“Mesa Airlines’ selection of the SpaceJet M100 confirms that our aircraft fulfills current and future needs in this industry,” Mitsubishi Aircraft president Hisakazu Mizutani said.