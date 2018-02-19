Meridiana Rebrands As Air Italy To Tackle Alitalia

February 19, 2018

Italian airline Meridiana, minority owned by Qatar Airways, will rebrand as Air Italy as it moves to take on ailing national carrier Alitalia.

Air Italy will be based at Milan’s Malpensa Airport and operate a fleet of 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered over the next three years, with the first of the order arriving in April. For long-haul destinations the airline will lease five Airbus A330-200s from parent Qatar Air.

The new airline is planning an eventual fleet of 50 aircraft, including 20 Boeing 787s, chairman Francesco Violante said.

The rebranded airline is pitching to become Italy’s national carrier, with current flag carrier Alitalia mired in bankruptcy proceedings. The Italian government has said it will not step in to save Alitalia this time and administrators are in the process of selling off the airline or its parts to the highest bidder.

Qatar Air’s chief executive Akbar Al Baker said his airline supports Air Italy’s push to become the national carrier.

Meridiana is owned by AQA Holding, which in turn is 49 percent owned by Qatar Airways and 51 percent by the airline’s previous owner, Alisarda.