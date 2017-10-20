Malaysia Airlines Names New Group CEO

October 20, 2017

Malaysia Airlines announced the appointment of a new chief executive after the surprise departure of Peter Bellew to rejoin Ryanair.

Current Chief Operating Officer Captain Izham Ismail will become group CEO on December 1 when Bellew officially leaves the airline. Bellew is currently on administrative leave.

Izham’s appointment is in line with the succession plan put in place as part of the airline’s recovery after the disappearance of flight MH370 in March 2014, and the shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine in July 2014. The recovery plan is designed to encourage the development and succession of Malaysian leadership talent, the airline said.

Izham Ismail has been with the airline for 38 years, initially as a pilot, working his way through various management positions to reach the level of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, he has been responsible for the operations division, including flight and airport operations, plus engineering.

The airline said it has put in place an executive committee of the board to supervise the CEO transition.

Peter Bellew announced his departure from Malaysia Airlines this week as he takes up an appointment at his previous employer Ryanair. The Kuala Lumpur-based airline said it was surprised by the “unexpected announcement” of his departure.