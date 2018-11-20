Malaysia Air Appoints New Firefly CEO

November 20, 2018

Malaysia Airlines has appointed Philip See as chief executive of its Firefly regional subsidiary.

See, who is currently Head of Strategy and Network for the parent airline, takes up his new position on January 1, 2019.

See worked at Malaysia Airlines between 2004 and 2010 before leaving to join McKinsey & Company. He rejoined the airline in 2015 as a network planner.

He will replace Ignatius Ong as CEO after Ong was appointed Group Chief Revenue Officer at Malaysia Airlines in June 2018.

Firefly operates a fleet of 13 ATR-72 regional aircraft on domestic Malaysian routes and international services to Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

In other management changes, Ibrahim Mohamed Salleh was appointed CEO of the airline’s MABKargo cargo unit, effective September 1, 2018, and Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin became chief executive of the airline’s Project Amal pilgrimage unit, effective from October 1, 2018.

“I am confident that the new leadership will bring new energy and purpose to the business. The diversity of our new leaders, their backgrounds and experience will help us reach our goals as a Group,” Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Izham Ismail said of the appointments.