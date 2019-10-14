Lufthansa Union Calls for Cabin Crew Strike

October 14, 2019

Cabin crew union UFO has called for a five hour work stoppage at Lufthansa group airlines on October 20.

The strike has been called at the group’s Germany-based carriers Lufthansa, Eurowings, Germanwings, Cityline and SunExpress in support of claims for higher pay.

UFO deputy head Daniel Flohr in a video to staff called on flight attendants in Frankfurt and Munich not to turn up for work on the 20th.

The call is for a walk out between 06:00 and 11:00 (6am-11am) local time, but the union warned of possible further industrial action.

Lufthansa questioned the legality of the strike and said it would operate a full schedule on the day.