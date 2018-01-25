Lufthansa To Introduce Common A320 Fleet Standard

January 25, 2018

The Lufthansa Group is developing a standard specification for its Airbus A320 fleet across all its airline units.

The German company said that while a different brand look will be maintained, the Airbus A320s of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS due to be delivered from 2019 will all have a standard spec.

Large, cost-intensive components such as cabin design and the galley, will be standardised across the fleet, Lufthansa said, but smaller components such as emergency equipment should also comply with a group-wide standard.

A common freight loading specification is also being developed in cooperation with Airbus.

The fleet commonality will give Lufthansa flexibility between its airline units “to move aircraft and capacities more easily and efficiently between the airlines and the Group’s hubs,” the airline said in a statement.

Lufthansa Group airlines are scheduled to take delivery of around 100 new A320neo-family aircraft by 2025.