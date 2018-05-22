Lufthansa To Add ‘Economy Light' Fares To North America

May 22, 2018

Lufthansa Group has announced the introduction of Economy Light fares on routes between Europe and North America, launching in time for the summer travel season.

The fares, on routes served by Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and SWISS units, are for “price-conscious” customers who don’t need ticket flexibility and travel with only carry-on bags.

Passengers can add one piece of checked luggage and add a reserved seat for an extra charge. Meals and drinks will still be available free of charge.

Lufthansa is introducing the new basic fare to compete with the increasing numbers of low cost carriers such as Norwegian and Iceland’s WOW air who are expanding into trans-Atlantic routes. Major airlines such as British Airways have already launched basic fares with partners American Airlines, Finnair and Iberia.

Lufthansa Group introduced a ‘light fare’ on European routes in 2015, and has been testing a similar fare structure for the last few months on some routes between Scandinavia and North America.