Lufthansa Launches New Branding

February 7, 2018

Lufthansa officially unveiled its new brand image on Wednesday at company events in Frankfurt and Munich.

The presentations included new all blue aircraft liveries on Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A321 aircraft, with few signs of the airline’s previous yellow branding.

Lufthansa said the response to the new branding was predominantly positive, but some people missed the yellow tone. It “will be found in the future, on every boarding pass and at every Lufthansa counter at the airport,” the airline reassured.

“Lufthansa has changed and is more modern and successful than ever. From now on, this will also be visible to the public through a new design,” Lufthansa chairman Carsten Spohr said.

“The crane has always been with us and clearly stands for the promising performance from Lufthansa. To this day, it still stands as a symbol of highest quality, excellent service, flying expertise, reliability, innovative spirit; and it stands for trust.”

The crane, designed 100 years ago remains the airline's iconic symbol, but it has been slimmed down in this incarnation and is surrounded by a thinner ring giving it more space.

The Lufthansa blue is now darker than previous branding and is now the leading brand colour. The airline said it stands for reliability, clarity and value.

Around 160 million items will be changed to the new branding over the next two years.