Lufthansa Extends CEO Spohr’s Contract

March 14, 2018

Lufthansa’s supervisory board has extended the contract of the airline’s chief executive Carsten Spohr for a further five years.

Spohr, who has been at Lufthansa since 1994 and CEO since May 2014, will remain in-post until December 2023, the airline said in a statement.

“Carsten Spohr has consistently and very successfully advanced the modernisation of Lufthansa Group over the past years,” Supervisory Board chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said.

Spohr maintains a commercial pilot's license, allowing him to fly Airbus A320s.

