Lufthansa Expanding Munich Into Asia Hub

September 27, 2018

Lufthansa will further expand at Munich Airport as it continues to develop its multi-hub strategy.

The European airline group said it will develop the Bavarian capital into an Asia-focussed hub, with high single-digit growth expected in 2019.

Lufthansa transferred five Airbus A380 superjumbos from Frankfurt to Munich this year for the busy summer travel season. It said the move had been a “resounding success,” with additional A380s possibly moving in 2020.

The airline’s current plans are to swap three Munich-based Bombardier CRJ900s with higher capacity A320s from Frankfurt to support additional feeder traffic in Munich.

For summer 2019, services from Munich to Seoul and Singapore will see increased frequencies, and a new Munich to Bangkok route added. Lufthansa will also move its Osaka flight from its Frankfurt base to Munich.

Executive board member Harry Hohmeister said the multi-hub system “makes it possible for us to react to changing conditions with extreme speed and flexibility.”

He said it is “essential for the infrastructure on the ground and in the air to keep pace with the growth of the industry… We are growing where the cost and quality are right. This is also why we are waiting until next summer to decide, based on the development of the hubs, where the new Boeing 777-9 aircraft will be taking off from.

He said the Dreamliners will have new business class and premium economy products when they are introduced.

Lufthansa has 20 787-9s on order, with deliveries scheduled from 2020.