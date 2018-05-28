Lufthansa Converts six A320neo Options, Adds Three A320ceos

May 28, 2018

Lufthansa has converted options on six Airbus A320neos to firm orders, taking the group’s total order book for the upgraded A320 family to 122.

The follow on order, worth USD$663 million at Airbus list prices, takes Lufthansa Group’s neo orders to 77 A320neos and 45 A321neos.

The airline also signed an order for three additional A320ceos, with its order total of that type now standing at 273.

The orders follow a supervisory board’s decision in May to add to the group’s A320 fleet.

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries are the largest A320 operators with almost 400 in service.