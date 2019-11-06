Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike to Affect 180,000

November 6, 2019

Lufthansa said it will activate a special flight plan over the next two days as some of the airline’s flight attendants strike in support of a pay claim.

The two day strike, on Thursday and Friday, November 7 and 8, called by the UFO cabin crew union will go ahead after a German court ruled against the airline’s attempts to prevent it.

Lufthansa said 2,300 out of 3,000 flights scheduled for Thursday will operate, and 2,400 on Friday. The 1,300 cancellations will affect 180,000 passengers, the German airline said.

Flights by other Lufthansa group airlines - Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Edelweiss, Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline, SunExpress and Swiss - will not be affected by the strike.

Lufthansa said it was looking at using larger aircraft on some routes to offer passengers affected by the strike alternative travel options.

Passengers on Lufthansa flights on Thursday or Friday who have not been contacted by the airline should check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.