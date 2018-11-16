London Stansted Gets Nod For Passenger Increase

London’s third busiest airport, Stansted, has received local council approval to increase the number of passengers it can handle by almost a quarter.

Uttlesford District Council approved the increase from the current limit of 35 million to 43 million per year. The airport currently handles around 27 million each year.

The planning application was for an increase in passenger numbers, without lifting the number of aircraft movements, the airport said.

Chief executive Ken O’Toole said the decision “offers London Stansted and its airline partners the long-term clarity we need to make further investment decisions at the airport but also importantly provides the local community with the assurance that our future growth will be delivered in a measured and sustainable way.”

He said the increase will boost international long-haul routes to fast-growing markets China, India and the US, and improve passenger choice.

Stansted is spending GBP£600 million (USD$770 million) to improve facilities, including a new purpose built arrivals building which will have larger immigration and baggage claim areas.