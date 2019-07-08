LCC flyadeal Abandons 737 MAX, Switches to A320neo

July 8, 2019

Saudi Arabian low cost carrier flyadeal has switched its future fleet requirements from the Boeing 737 MAX to Airbus A320neos.

Flyadeal signed a provisional order last December for 30 MAX aircraft with options on another 20, in a deal which would have been worth USD$5.9 billion at list prices.

But the airline delayed firming up the order after the crash of two 737 MAX aircraft killed 346 people, leading to the worldwide grounding of all MAX planes.

It has now decided not to take the 737s but switch to the competing Airbus A320neo, maintaining its all-Airbus fleet.

The Airbus order is for the same number of aircraft, 30 A320neos and options on a further 20 neo-family planes. Deliveries will start in 2021.

Flyadeal said the fleet expansion is in response to continuing growth in passenger demand across its domestic, regional and international routes.

The new A320s are part of an order flyadeal parent Saudi Arabian Airlines signed during the Paris Air Show in June.

The allocation of half of Saudia's order to its LCC is part of a dual brand strategy where flyadeal “serves the price conscious customer that is seeking everyday low fares,” the airline said.

Flyadeal currently operates a fleet of 11 A320ceos.